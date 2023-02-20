DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police said she fired a gun inside her home while four children were present.

Linsey Kapayou

Linsey Kapayou, 34, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Monday morning on four counts of child endangerment.

Court records show the charges stem from an incident on January 31, 2022 at a home in the 2400 block of Indianola Avenue. Police said Kapayou fired a gun inside the home just after 3:00 a.m. Officers found evidence of the gunshot and also located an unattended loaded gun sitting on the couch in the living room.

Police said Kapayou admitted the gun was hers.