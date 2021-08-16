Child airlifted to hospital after going missing in water at Rock Creek State Park

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) — A child went missing in the water at Rock Creek State Park in Jasper County on Saturday and was later airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Dispatchers were notified at 5:30 p.m. that a 9-year-old boy was missing in the water in the beach area at Rock Creek State Park, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders located the boy about eight minutes later and began performing CPR. First responders arrived and continued to provide medical care. The boy was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Des Moines area for further medical attention.

Authorities have not identified the boy and were not able to provide an update on his condition.

Rock Creek Lake, located in eastern Jasper County, is one of central Iowa’s most popular lakes, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.