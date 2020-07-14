Chicago officials expand quarantine order for visitors from Iowa, Oklahoma

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks near the Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as the “Bean,” in downtown Chicago, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The city has closed access to the popular attraction amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP/KCAU) — People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

The City of Chicago first issued a quarantine order on July 6 for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The city updated the order Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected states to 17.

States are included based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Illinois health officials announced 707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 25 deaths.

See below the full list of states included in the quarantine order by the City of Chicago:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

Tennessee

Utah

