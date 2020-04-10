Chicago man sentenced to life in prison in Iowa boy’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times/AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man who killed his girlfriend’s son has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Tre Henderson was sentenced Wednesday in the May 2018 death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Russell in Davenport.

Henderson was convicted in February of first-degree murder and two child endangerment charges.

Henderson indicated he will appeal his conviction and sentence.

An autopsy found the boy died of blunt force trauma.

His mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, was sentenced in March to 50 years in prison for two child endangerment charges.

