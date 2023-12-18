DES MOINES, IOWA — What is like to travel with a child with autism? Erin Kiernan can sum it up in three words: cheesy potato bites. In the next part of her continuing series on how families of children with autism handle the holiday stress, Erin and Cari Ebert talk about replacing the comforts of home when you are far from home.

ERIN: “Okay. So I’m immediately thinking this is different context, but still very similar. Last spring, when I traveled to visit my parents in Arizona and one of Michael Francis’s most favorite things on the face of the planet, potato bites, cheesy potato bites from Casey’s.

CARI: Oh, I love those, too.

ERIN: Yeah, I know. They’re amazing. So I can tell you that the nearest Casey’s from the Phoenix area is like in Arkansas or somewhere like that, because I was literally Googling when we were there. Where is the nearest Casey’s? Because he was freaking out about having potato bites. So these are the things that other people can understand. Like my mom had gotten frozen tater tots or some….

They’re not. The same. No, not the same. And for most of us who are neurotypical, it’s like, oh, yeah, the the tater tots….It’ll be fine. But no.

CARI: No, the only substitute I mean, the only way you would make that work is by six dozen of the cheesy potato bites. Freeze them, figure out a way to get the airline to allow them to be transported with a freeze pack of some kind and then hope and pray. Well, you’d practice it at home before you went. There’s no hoping and praying you’re going to use an air fryer and you’re going to try to reheat them and you’re going to make sure you have the same container that they come in at Casey’s, the same little box, or they used to be in cups.

Now I think they’re in in little boxes. You’re going to save that. You know, you’re going to do that because I’m not kidding you when I say like, if I couldn’t have made that work, I wouldn’t have made the trip to Arizona, like and I and that’s part people have always said that about, oh, you’re just giving in to them.

And I just need you to understand. And it’s not about giving in. It’s about supporting the child. And we’re going to get to it. We’re going to talk about how that need for consistency, that need for routine and the main reason that need is so escalated is because it keeps anxiety at bay. And when those comfort items, when those things are changed and this is what happens at the holidays, the holidays are synonymous with change in routines. What happens is anxiety goes up and that is when the behaviors and the struggles happen. And so it really is about as much as we would love to come visit you in like we have friends in Wyoming, you know, as much as we would love to come visit you in Wyoming, it’s a nine hour car ride, a flight for us right now. You know, when Aaron was little would not have been an option. So we would love to. We can’t make that happen right now, but we would love to have you come visit us. And if that doesn’t happen, I mean, you know, this is where you make tough decisions. Right? And I know you went to Arizona and you have to decide, is it are you going to do it again?

And if so, what are you going to change? What kind of supports are you going to have in place to make that happen? Maybe you’re going to work with your local Casey’s and ask them to ship you cheesy potato bites in Arizona? I mean, I’m just saying, like we this is what we do. We spend our time being creative because these are what we call accommodations.

We make accommodations to support our child’s nervous system needs. And this is why you and I, why we don’t sleep very much and why we somedays don’t know if we’re coming or going, because on top of just typical parenting responsibilities, you and I have the added responsibility of supporting our child’s nervous system needs when we have changes to routines.”