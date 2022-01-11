DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa’s largest teachers’ union says the President of the Iowa Senate owes Iowans an apology after accusing Iowa educators of endorsing child sex abuse in his opening day speech at the State Capitol.

On Monday morning, Jake Chapman – a Dallas County Republican – began the session by urging colleagues to take action to address the ‘sinister agenda’ of teachers whom he says are normalizing “incest and pedophilia” via coursework. Chapman didn’t offer any examples of what he calls an “attack on children”. Still, he urged fellow lawmakers to address the so-called “sinister agenda” during the session – without offering any suggestions of how to do so.

The Iowa State Education Association responded to Sen. Chapman’s accusations on Tuesday, calling on him to apologize for his “cheap, angry, and untruthful rhetoric” and to instead focus on helping Iowa teachers better do their jobs. There statement reads in full: