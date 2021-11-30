Charges upgraded, 2 years after fatal eastern Iowa shooting

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Two men already jailed in connection with a botched 2019 robbery that led to a man’s death in Cedar Falls are now charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Monday that charges were upgraded for 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby and 22-year-old James Wright-Buls in the death of 24-year-old Grant Saul.

The two men were already being detained on conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with the killing.

Saul was shot to death at a downtown apartment on Dec. 4, 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News