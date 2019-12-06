Charges filed in connection with northwest Iowa bank robbery and murder

LU VERNE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the robbery of a northwest Iowa bank that turned fatal on Wednesday.

Valentino Williams is facing first-degree murder as well as first-degree robbery after he reportedly shot and killed 43-year-old Jessica Wise-Harr, a bank employee.

According to court documents, the car Williams was driving was rented in Coralville over three hours away from LuVerne. Police are trying to figure out why Williams made the drive.

“We’re looking into that to see about ties between him and possibly anyone from our county because one of the questions is how did he find Kossuth County,” said Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch.

Williams is being held in the Kossuth County jail no word when he might face formal charges in court.