DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man faces a murder charge after the victim in an assault from early May died from his injuries.

Dylan Millard

Dylan Millard, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Ilvin Torres, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Sgt. Parizek said officers were called to the 2200 block of Capitol Avenue on May 3rd for a report of a suspicious person armed with a knife. When they arrived, they found Torres was uncooperative and exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers also noticed minor injuries to Torres’ face and requested medical assistance. Torres was transported to a metro hospital for treatment.

The following day, the hospital notified police Torres’ condition had deteriorated and he was not expected to survive.

Police investigated the incident and determined Millard assaulted Torres on May 3rd after an exchange of words in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue. Sgt. Parizek said Torres was struck in the head multiple times.

Police arrested Millard May 9th on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.

Torres died from his injuries on May 12 and after consulting with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, the charge was amended to second-degree murder.

Millard has been in the Polk County Jail since his arrest on the willful injury charge.