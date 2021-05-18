Changes coming to Iowa mental health assistance

(KCAU) — Iowa lawmakers continue to move closer to adjourning the 2021 session, finding common ground on several issues tied to the state budget, including mental health services in the state.

In a bill approved by the Senate Monday and expected to be passed in the House, funding of the states four mental health regions would move from county property taxes to the state.

The plan is part of a larger tax cut package.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also supports the plan saying if approved, the state’s mental health regions will be funded through performance-based contracts.

“I think this is the right time to make sure that we really have a sustainable system for mental health services that we provide to Iowans across the state. It allows us to compare apples to apples so that we really can get that equity that we’ll have through the data and drive decisions moving forward,” said Reynolds.

County mental health property tax levies would be phased out over a two years, creating revenue to pay for 14 mental health regions including Rolling Hills, of which Woodbury County is a member.

Dawn Mentzer oversees the Rolling Hills community services region. She talked about her concerns going forward.

“My concern going forward is how the state is going to fund this long term and that they will stick to the legislation in terms of providing growth factor. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us in terms of service development,” said Dawn Mentzer of Rolling Hill CSR.

The Iowa House must still approve the plan. Gov. Reynolds is expected to approve the plan if it gets to her desk.