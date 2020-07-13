CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed over financial issues

Iowa News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The board chairman of Make-A-Wish Iowa says the charity’s CEO and president has been fired after the organization discovered financial irregularities during an internal audit.

Board chairman Joshua Norton said a statement late last week that Jennifer Woodley had been dismissed.

Norton says Rachel Reams, a vice president with the organization, will serve as the interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a new leader. Norton declined to give details on the nature of the financial irregularities.

Woodley was named CEO of the group less than a year ago, in August 2019. A publicly listed telephone number for Woodley could not be found Monday.

