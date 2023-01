BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot at a car on Highway 169 last week.

The driver initially believed she hit a rock, but later discovered the damage was from a bullet. The driver says it happened around 6:15 Friday night.

Photos released by the BCSO show the bullet hit a headlight and caused damage to the vehicle’s hood.

Damage to vehicle that was shot in Boone County.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Boone County Sheriff at 515-433-0527.