Central Iowa trampoline park hosts special needs event

URBANDALE, Iowa (WOI) - Parents are always looking for ways to get their kids off screens and into an active routine.

A popular spot for kids and adults in central Iowa is the get air trampoline park in Urbandale. And starting Saturday, the venue is making sure kids with special needs get their turn in the air.

Get Air Trampoline Park is hosting a 'Special Time for You' event that benefits folks with special needs.

Heather Ryan, the manager of Get Air, says, "It allows them to come and enjoy the trampoline park when, normally, they might not be able to."

Get your jump on and come 'get air' with staff ready to help those with disabilities enjoy some fun.

"It's, specifically, a time where we have a more relaxed environment. We keep the music low so if you have sensory issues it doesn't disturb you," explains Ryan. "This is a great time for anybody that has any kind of challenge in life."

Kids and adults can enjoy free jump, play dodgeball, and test their balance skills.

"Anybody with special needs is welcome to bring someone to come help them if they need assistance," she says. "You can bring a family member or friend or an aid and they get to come for free and enjoy the park.

