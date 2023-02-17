Police are blinking the lights of the car roof in the open air. Top police patrol car with flasher and antennas. The patrol car lights close up.

WAUKEE, Iowa – The Waukee Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate an apparent murder-suicide.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of SE Boulder Court at 7:27 a.m. Thursday on a report of a possible suicide, according to a news release from the WPD. When police officers arrived, they found two people deceased inside the home.

Police said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but the final determination will be made by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and police said there is no threat to the public.

The WPD is offering a reminder that anyone in a domestic abuse situation can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-400-4884.