DES MOINES, Iowa — A North High School student was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

On Thursday morning a parent reported concerns to school officials about a student who may arrive at school with a gun, according to the Des Moines Public School District.

Staff escorted that student to the office where they were searched and a firearm was found to be in their possession. The weapon was secured and the Des Moines Police Department was notified, the school said. As staff were waiting for police, the student ran off campus.

According to police the student had an ankle monitor and cut it off while he fled from the school, which alerted police about his location. With the help of K9s, officers were able to locate the student about two blocks away and take him into custody.

“This is the best way this could end,” Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. “We’ve got two really recent and horrifying examples of what happens when guns are at schools and, particularly, in young hands. So, we’re happy that this went this way.”