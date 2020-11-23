Central Iowa car crash kills 2 teenagers

CHARITON, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers have died after a car crash near Chariton.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday when a Jeep turning from Highway 34 onto a street struck a pickup truck, ejecting everyone in the Jeep.

Two Jeep passengers died. They were identified as Katilynn Spicer, 15, of Des Moines and Chase Lavely, 16, of Chariton.

The 18-year-old driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the pickup, both age 55, are hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The patrol’s investigation is ongoing.

