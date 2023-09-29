PELLA, Iowa (WHO) — Central College in Pella has joined the trend of colleges releasing their own beer, allowing for competition not just on the field but at the tap.

Gezellig Brewing Company and Pella Hops came together to help Central College brew a beer.

15% of sales from Forever Dutch Lager go towards the Journey Scholarship Fund, a scholarship that every Central College student receives.

Sunny Eighmy, Central College’s Vice President for Advancement, said that the sales from Forever Dutch Lager will help ensure that every student can receive the Journey Scholarship.

“Every new incoming student that comes to Central College receives the Journey Scholarship Fund and they are able to keep that scholarship for all four years only because of the incredible generosity of Central family members and the local community. So grateful for this opportunity,” Eighmy said.

Forever Dutch Lager is available at local restaurants and retailers in Pella.