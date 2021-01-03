Cedar Rapids Police investigate fatal Sunday shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man with a gunshot wound died shortly after his arrival at a Cedar Rapids hospital early Sunday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police said the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.
Police did not release any details about the shooting Sunday. No arrests were reported.
