Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting flare gun at courthouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting a flare gun at the city’s federal courthouse and igniting a small fire has been charged with several federal counts.

The Gazette reports 39-year-old John Miller has been charged with malicious damage to federal property, violent threats to a federal official and interstate communications with intent to injure. Miller made his first court appearance of the charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Miller fired two flares at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 19 from a parking lot across the street, igniting a traffic barrier outside the building. Officials say he also left threatening messages on social media for a federal prosecutor.