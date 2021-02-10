Cedar Rapids council approves citizens police review board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids has become the second city in Iowa to form a citizens review board for the police department.

The board approved Tuesday is designed to hold law enforcement accountable and promote equity in the city’s policing.

The nine-member board was approved after months of discussion between community leaders and city officials.

The board will advise the city on police policies and practices, review citizen complaints and be on the committee that hires the police chief.

Mayor Brad Hart said the city will begin a campaign next week to encourage residents to apply. Iowa City has a similar board.