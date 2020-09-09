Cedar Falls joins with other Iowa cities in requiring masks

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. “Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety,” said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Falls has approved a mask mandate, joining with other Iowa cities that have taken similar moves as the state continues to see high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Cedar Falls on Tuesday joined Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Muscatine, and Waterloo in enacting mask requirements.

Enforcement of the rules vary but are primarily focused on education, with police in some communities instructed to hand out masks to those not wearing them.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to approve a statewide mask order because she said it would be impossible to enforce.

Reynolds has told local jurisdictions that because she hasn’t issued an order, they don’t have the authority to enforce their mask mandates.