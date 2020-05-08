Catholic Diocese in Iowa continue public mass suspension

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All four Catholic bishops in Iowa signed a joint statement continuing the suspension of public Masses across the state until further notice.

The move comes after Governor Kim Reynolds authorized public church services to be held again at the discretion of spiritual leadership.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City, initially suspended public Masses and a variety of other church-related events on March 16 for a period of eight weeks.

“This demands a great sacrifice for the faithful, and I am grateful for their patience and understanding at this difficult time,” Bishop Nickless said.

According to the Diocese, Nickless enacted the suspension after consultation with advisors in concert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various public health agencies.

Since March 16, Bishop Nickless enhanced diocesan-wide communications, created a COVID-19 task force and consulted with leadership from the other three Iowa Catholic dioceses.

Bishop Nickless said that all decisions in regards to returning to public liturgies in the Sioux City Diocese will be based on science, data and CDC and public health recommendations.

The task force is developing an action plan to return to public Masses when it is safe to do so, taking into account safety measures and liturgical practices.

The dispensation for the Sunday obligation to attend Mass remains for the time being.

