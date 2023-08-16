ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – More Casey’s General Stores are coming to southern states, expanding the reach of the company’s gas station-pizza empire.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain is buying 63 stores in Kentucky and Tennessee. The agreement was announced Tuesday to purchase stores from the EG Group. The locations that are part of the deal currently operate under the Minit Mart and Certified Oil brands.

“This opportunity is an excellent strategic fit as we look to add locations in Kentucky and Tennessee, which are both within our existing distribution footprint. We look forward to serving more guests in these markets and welcoming the team members from this transaction into the Casey’s family,” said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casey’s.

The sale is expected to close later this year.

The company released a plan in June that would have them expand by 350 stores by the end of 2026.