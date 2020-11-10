Casey’s acquires 94 Bucky’s stores in $580 million deal

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) – Casey’s General Stores is about to expand its market share in the Midwest.

The convenience chain announced they will spend $580 million to acquire 94 Bucky’s retail stores and 79 dealer locations currently owned by Buchanan Energy. When the deal is complete, Casey’s will own 2,300 stores in 16 states.

Casey’s is reportedly the nation’s 4th largest convenience store and the 5th largest pizza chain.

