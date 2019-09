IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday is the final day to donate to a viral charity campaign created by one of Iowa’s very own.

It all started as a sign asking America for beer money at the Iowa-Iowa State game on ESPN College GameDay.

And now just two weeks later, Carson King has raised more than $2 million dollars for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

King’s fundraiser received significant funds from Venmo, RAGBRAI and many other organizations and individuals.