CARES ACT funds to assist Iowa small businesses, nonprofits with utility bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Reynolds will distribute the CARES ACT funds to help small businesses and nonprofits that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits will be provided with short-term relief from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program. The program will help with the hardships of paying utility bills for service provided during the months of disruption to their business.

Available utility bill assistance is listed below:

Electric and natural gas utility bill assistance for actual utility debt incurred for electric or natural gas service provided between March 17 and June 30, not to exceed $7,500.

Financial assistance can only be applied to the applicants’ utility bills. The applicants’ utility service provider will receive a credit, which will be applied to the applicants’ utility debt.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis beginning July 17, and assistance will be provided to eligible applicants on a first-come, first ready to proceed basis until all funds have been exhausted or August 21, whichever comes first.

Eligibility for the program are listed below:

Iowa-based for-profit and nonprofit businesses with 50 or fewer employees Must have a physical location (non-residential) in Iowa Must be registered with the Iowa Secretary of State to do business in the State of Iowa

Must not be an ineligible business type: Adult Entertainment; Construction, Internet Sales, without corresponding storefront; Medical; Private Clubs, Professional Services; Professional Sports; Religious Institutions, with the exception of those offering social services including daycare, food bank, preschool, shelter, etc.

Haven’t received funds provided by the State of Iowa’s Small Business Relief Grant (SBRG) funding

Haven’t received any funds provided by the State of Iowa’s Nonprofit Recovery Fund

Must have experienced a COVID-19 loss of revenue on or after March 17 that resulted in unpaid bills for electric or natural gas utility service provided between March 17 and June 30

Applicants’ average monthly electric usage must not exceed 25,000 kWh for electricity or 2,500 therms for natural gas (review with your utility bill and/or contact your utility provider to confirm)

Businesses must be open

For frequently asked questions or instructions on where and how to apply, click here.

