Car crashes into Iowa home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police are investigating after a car crashed through a home in West Des Moines Sunday morning.

The crash happened at a home at the intersection of EP True Parkway and Maple Street around 9 a.m.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Jordan Howes, of Kansas City, Missouri, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Howes was the only person in the car.

No one in the home was injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said they are looking at excessive speed and impairment as possible contributing factors.

Police have not yet filed charges.

The homeowner said the cost of the damage is estimated around $50,000-$60,000.