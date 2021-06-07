Capitol riot suspect from Iowa blames ‘pack of lies,’ seeks release

This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested Jensen from Des Moines, Iowa, who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, that officers assisted the FBI in arresting Jensen on Friday night at his home. (Polk County (Iowa) Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”

Douglas Jensen, in a document filed by his attorney Monday, says he believed he was a “true patriot” for going to Washington at the urging of Donald Trump.

He said his intention was to only observe and that he believes now that he was a victim of numerous conspiracy theories fed to him over the internet.

Jensen is scheduled to appear at an arraignment Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington.

Court documents indicate he may be attempting to make a plea deal.