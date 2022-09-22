WASHINGTON D.C. (WHO) — A U.S. Capitol police officer took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Doug Jensen.

The Des Moines man is charged with multiple felony counts for his action during the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Officer Eugene Goodman was one of four officers to testify Wednesday. Videos show the officer backing up a flight of stairs as Jensen, in his prominent QAnon t-shirt, and dozens of others ignored orders to stop and continued to advance through the Capitol building.

Goodman testified he had already been hit with bear spray before encountering Jensen. He said he felt Jensen and the crowd were going to rush at any time.

He also described attacks on police trying to secure the Capitol as “medieval.”

Capitol Police Officer Brian Morgan is expected to resume his testimony in the case when the trial continues Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CT.