SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders came together to show their support for Ukrainians Wednesday outside the federal building.

It was one of many being held around the country.

Several people stopped by to light a candle and say a prayer for Ukraine.

The organizer of the vigil said being empathetic to the plight of Ukrainians is important.

“I think it’s really important that here in America where we’re so privileged to be able to be sheltered from a lot of war conflict that we’re able to come together and find peace and solitude and solidarity with those that are facing a lot worse than us,” said Organizer Jasmine Solstice.

Two more vigils are scheduled for this weekend at the federal building with the next one being Saturday evening and another Sunday afternoon. Exact times have not been set yet.