Campaign trail offers dessert to Siouxland Democrats

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
On Northwestern’s campus Monday night, northwest Iowa Democrats hosting dessert with the candidates.
Giving folks in Sioux County and surrounding areas a chance to come and meet with the local candidates running for Congress. The speakers included Senate candidates Kimberly Graham and newly announced Michael Franken who is also running for one of Iowa’s Senate seats.
J.D. Scholten spoke to voters about why he is once again running for Iowa’s 4th congressional district seat.
“I think we need more working-class people out in D.C. because I know what it’s like to have to decide between healthcare and rent. When people who have those struggles, those financial struggles, and those difficult choices are out there making decisions for regular people I think that makes a huge difference,” said Scholten.
Sioux County Democrats and the Northwestern College campus Democrats hosted Monday night’s candidate social.