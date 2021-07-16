Calhoun County included in new disaster proclamation issued by Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation on Friday for 10 counties, including Calhoun County, in response to Wednesday’s severe weather.

According to a release, the proclamation is in response to severe weather from July 14, when multiple tornadoes touched down across Iowa. The counties under the proclamation include: Appanoose, Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents in the designated counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Reynolds also announced on Friday that Lucas County resident are eligible for help for the June 24 severe weather event, where she had previously issued a proclamation for Davis, Linn, Monroe, Van Buren, and Wapello counties.