ALGONA, Iowa — Support and well wishes have come from all over the state to aid the family of fallen Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram.

On Tuesday a BBQ truck from Spirit Lake came to sell BBQ sandwiches over lunch. Oak Tree BBQ and sponsors donated all the food, supplies, and labor. Community members enjoyed lunch with a free-will donation.

“I just wanted to help out the family in a bad situation,” said Paul Rohlf, of Oak Tree BBQ, Spirit Lake. “I had the free time to do it, so in about three days we managed to get together a lot of support from Hy-Vee, Frito-Lay, Countryside Barbecue here locally, and all the labor here’s free today.”

People came for lunch on Tuesday and dropped cash and checks into a big blue bucket with a photo of Officer Cram. Down the street Feed Mill Coffee shop on Tuesday announced proceeds from two of the items on their menu would be supporting the Cram family.

“We just wanted to do something that was kind of out of the norm from what the other community members are doing and also, Kevin was a customer of ours,” said Grace McFarland, of Feed Mill Coffee Shop. “We figured one way to remember Officer Cram was to do a blue drink, like in back the blue. We also had his drink that he would come in and order, which was a caramel latte.”

The BBQ truck was a one-day event. The drink special will last through October.