Business owner considering run for Iowa governor makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa race for governor may soon have another candidate.

Des Moines small business owner and voting rights activist Deidre DeJear made a stop in Sioux City as part of her conversation tour. The democrat told a small group of Siouxlanders that she is looking at the possibility of running for governor but first wants to hear directly from Iowans.

DeJear said it’s time for Iowans to come together.

“And while some like to talk about reaching across the aisle, I want to be in the middle. I want to bring people to the middle so that we come with our shared strengths, we come with shared struggles, we come with our shared values. And it’s in that moment that people put skin in the game and they’re willing to overcome their differences to think about the greater good. It’s time to put Iowans first,” said DeJear.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.