Busch Beer giving Iowans discount after record snowfall this week

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowans are resting their back and shoulders after clearing a record-breaking ten inches or more of snow this week. The folks at Busch Beer want to help you celebrate a job well done.

Busch Beer re-launched its ‘Snow Day’ campaign at the start of the year. The brand chose one city in 32 different states and is tracking their total snowfall between January 1st and the first day of Spring 2021. For each one inch of snow (up to 15″) the company will give you one dollar off a case of Busch brand beer.

Des Moines (Iowa’s representative city) already had six inches of snow so far this year as of Sunday. Monday’s snowfall total will push Iowa to the maximum $15 reward when the company updates its snowfall total for the city.

You can download your voucher at the Busch Snow Day website.