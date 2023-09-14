DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews were called to put out a fire at a former Des Moines Public Works building in the Market District Thursday morning.

The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a building at the corner of SE 4th Street and Elm Street. Demolition of the building was underway when the fire began, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Lt. Thomas said an excavator was being used when the operator reached the shovel into part of the structure and heard a pop, then saw flames. There is a lot of paper in the building and the small flames quickly grew.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene they could see flames two stories high within the structure.

The flames were put out in about 15 minutes but crews are still working on hot spots.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.