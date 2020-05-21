Buffalo Wild Wings to reopen for dining across Iowa

People eat and watch football at a Buffalo Wild Wings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings are launching a mobile football game app for customers to pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks. Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(KCAU) – All Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Iowa will reopen their dining rooms May 27 in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines.

According to the restaurant chain, the following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of Buffalo Wild Wings guests and team members:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6 foot minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.

Buffalo Wild Wings will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com.

BOGO Wing Tuesday and BOGO Boneless Thursday deals will be offered via dine-in, take-out and delivery.