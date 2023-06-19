DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday, a new broadband grant opportunity was announced for internet service providers.

Officials said more than $148 million is available through Empower Rural Iowa broadband grant program.

This is the 8th round of grant funds.

The money will be used to encourage broadband infrastructure build-out in the newly established broadband intervention zones(BIZ). There are 96 BIZ zones across the state with roughly 8 of them in the Siouxland area.

For more information on this round of grant funding click here.