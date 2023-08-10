DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Breasia Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford, spoke to Local 4 News before the start of the trial of Henry Dinkins, who is accused in the death of the 10-year-old.

“It’s nerve-wracking a bit. It’s emotional,” Lankford said. “It means everything to me right now because … I’ve been waiting for this day. I’ve been waiting for three years — three long years. I’ve been through the most. My son has been through the most. And we’re here. I’m so happy to finally be here, because I can’t wait until she gets the justice that she deserves.”

Family and friends brought signs of support and displayed them outside the Scott County Courthouse.

“We started as her billboard and we’re gonna finish as her billboard,” Lankford said. “We’re trying to bring a peaceful theme here. We’re screaming ‘Justice for Breasia.’ We can’t scream it inside at the moment, but we’re gonna for sure scream it out here.”