PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — The stories of support for the Perry community seem to know no bounds. Now, one group is focusing on the comfort and care of students.

In the wake of the Perry school shooting, the Boy Scout troop that’s based in Perry, Troop 127, is collecting teddy bears with a big goal in mind – a teddy bear for every student at Perry Elementary School.

Some of the bears collected have already been put to good use, providing comfort for individuals seeking counseling services at the Perry Public Library.

But now, with over 4,000 bears collected, Scout Master Amber Ross said the goal is to bring support for students when they do head back to class.

“I think what we’re gonna try to do is leave them on desks in classrooms for when the kids go back to the classroom,” Ross said. “They’ll have a friend there that they can snuggle all day long and try and make it a little easier for them to get back into it.”

Ross said as of now the troop is set on physical teddy bear donations, but troops are also accepting donations to buy more if needed through Venmo. Ross said the money not used will be put right back into the community.