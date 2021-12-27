DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Refugees arriving in Iowa from Afghanistan are getting a little help from others who know what they’re going through — people who came to Iowa from Bosnia.

KCCI-TV reports that on Sunday, the Bosniak American Association of Iowa and Des Moines Refugee Support teamed up for a donation drive at a mosque in Des Moines.

Hundreds of items ranging from pillows to pots and pans to toiletries were donated for Afghan refugees.

One woman who came over from Bosnia in the 1990s says they “know exactly what these people are going through.”