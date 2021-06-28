Bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce; Iowa man arrested

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – An Ankeny man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to blow up a McDonald’s because the restaurant didn’t include dipping sauce for his chicken nuggets.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department tells WHO 13 that 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. called the McDonald’s at 2526 SW State St. in Ankeny around 5:20 p.m. Saturday after discovering his order was incorrect. In the call, Golwitzer allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, police reached out to Golwitzer at the phone number the threat was called in from. Police say he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the Ankeny Police Department, to making the threats.

Golwitzer has been charged with the class D felony of false report of explosive or incendiary device.He was booked into the Polk County Jail Saturday and was released on bond Sunday.