DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Mclaren Vale, South Australia is a long, long way from Davenport. But Scott Bogucki made the journey pay off with a victory in the A-feature.

The Aussie racer was in town to compete with the Sprint Invaders racing series at Davenport Speedway on Friday night. Bogucki is in this country to race while it is winter back home.

Scott Bogucki of Mclaren, South Australia wins Sprint Invaders feature at Davenport Speedway. (contributed photo)

The Sprint Invaders feature started with front row starter Paul Nienhiser taking the early lead. Nienhiser of Chapin, Ill., led the first 12 laps of the 25-lapper. Bogucki started sixth and quickly worked his way to second. After a lap 11 restart, Scott made his move and took control of the race.

Nienhiser would not let Bogucki get away, hounding him until the final laps. While the leaders were fighting for the win, Colton Fisher of Mediapolis, Iowa, was steadily moving forward. Fisher started fifteenth, but would not see the top five until seven laps to go. Fisher knocked off two more competitors in the final laps to finish third, 1.442 seconds back. Tasker Phillips and Ryan Bunton rounded out the top five.

Bogucki, Phillips, and Dustin Selvage won the heat races. Bret Tripplett won the B-main, while Bogucki made it a clean sweep with a win in the dash. Twenty-seven entries were on hand to race with the Sprint Invaders on Friday.

Travis Denning picked up his second Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature win of the year. Denning started 10th and had to track down early race leader Tony VonDresky. On lap twelve, Denning assumed the lead. He then had to hold off a charging Chris Zogg to take the win. Zogg finished second, less than half a second behind Denning.

Matt Stein ran consistently in the top five before finishing third. VonDresky came home fourth followed by Mitch Morris.

The Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod main quickly boiled down to a battle of the usual suspects – Ben Chapman and Logan Veloz. This time it was Veloz who was in victory lane.

Logan started ninth and would take the lead on lap nine. Chapman started tenth, but stalled out when he got to second. Justin Veloz, Kasey Williams, and Jason Roth were third through fifth respectively. For Veloz, it was his third win of the year at Davenport. Veloz and Chapman have combined for nine wins in the 11 SportMod features held at Davenport this year. Tony Olson is the only other SportMod racer to win at Davenport in 2023.

Landen Chrestensen scored his second Koehler Electric Street Stock victory this year. Landen started on the pole and led all 15 laps of the race. Jeff Struck Jr. started fifth and quickly drove to second place. Struck had nothing for the leader and would settle for a second place finish. Nick Hixson would finish third, followed by Jesse Owen and Cary Brown in that order.

Dustin Forbes ended Cyle Hawkins winning streak in the QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature. Forbes held off Hawkins for all 12 laps and the victory. The win was Forbes’ first of the year at Davenport. Hawkins finished second with Thomas Adams a distant third. Roy Schmidt and Michael Lundeen completed the top five.

Friday, June 30, will see weekly point racing action at Davenport Speedway. All six weekly classes will race.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 23, 2023 –

Sprint Invaders

Heat #1: 1. Scott Bogucki; 2. Chris Martin; 3. Ryan Bunton; 4. Cameron Martin; 5. Colton Fisher;

Heat #2: 1. Dustin Selvage; 2. Paul Nienhiser; 3. Alex VanderVoort; 4. Tanner Gebhardt; 5. Josh Higday;

Heat #3: 1. Tasker Phillips; 2. Austin Archdale; 3. Cody Wehrle; 4. Dustin Clark; 5. Tyler Lee;

B-main: 1. Bret Tripplett; 2. Luke Verardi; 3. Randy Martin; 4. Kelby Watt; 5. Devin Wignall;

Dash: 1. Scott Bogucki; 2. Ryan Bunton; 3. Paul Nienhiser; 4. Cameron Martin; 5. Tasker Phillips; 6. Dustin Selvage;

Feature: 1. Scott Bogucki; 2. Paul Nienhiser; 3. Colton Fisher; 4. Tasker Phillips; 5. Ryan Bunton; 6. Tanner Gebhardt; 7. Cody Wehrle; 8. Bret Triplett; 9. Dustin Selvage; 10. Devin Wignall; 11. Tyler Lee; 12. Kelby Watt; 13. Luke Verardi; 14. Josh Higday; 15. Alex VanderVoort; 16. Chris Martin; 17. Dustin Clark; 18. Cameron Martin; 19. Kurt Mueller; 20. Randy Martin; 21. Austin Archdale;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Jake Morris;

Heat #2: 1. Jeremy Gustaf; 2. Matt Stein; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Jason Pershy; 5. Mitch Way;

Heat #3: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Kyle Montgomery; 5. Richard Vela;

Feature: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Mitch Morris; 6. Jeremy Gustaf; 7. Kyle Montgomery; 8. Brandon Jewell; 9. Mitch Way; 10. Matt Werner; 11. Jason Pershy; 12. Charlie Mohr; 13. Steve Gustaf Sr.; 14. Josh Geigle; 15. Jon Coombs; 16. Rob Dominacki; 17. Richard Vela; 18. Jake Morris; 19. Paul Howard; 20. Eric Barnes; 21. Dustin Smith; (2-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Matt Speidel; 3. Phil Anderson; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Bryan Ritter;

Heat #2: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Rayce Mullen; 5. Tony Kraklio;

Heat #3: 1. Kasey Williams; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Jason Roth; 4. Cole Stichter; 5. TJ Patz;

Feature: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Been Chapman; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Kasey Williams; 5. Jason Roth; 6. Phil Anderson; 7. David Engelkens; 8. Todd Dykema; 9. Matt Speidel; 10. Justin Schroeder; 11. Trey Grimm; 12. Rance Powell; 13. Rayce Mullen; 14. Kevin Goben; 15. TJ Patz; 16. Tony Kraklio; 17. Bryan Ritter; 18. Pat Emerick; 19. Trey Jacobs; 20. Jacob Mohr; 21. Cole Stichter; 22. Cody Weih; 23. Jeff Waterfall;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Landen Chrestensen; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Robert Cottom; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Jeff Struck Jr.;

Feature: 1. Landen Chrestensen; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Cary Brown; 6. Robert Cottom; 7. Nick Proehl; 8. Roger Rickels; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Roy Schmidt; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Thomas Adams;

Feature: 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Cyle Hawkins; 3. Thomas Adams; 4. Roy Schmidt; 5. Michael Lundeen; 6. Dale Ploog; 7. Hunter Pieper; 8. Drew Wise; 9. Jason Rhoads;