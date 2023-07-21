FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The body of a woman was found in the Missouri River in southwest Iowa.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday around noon about a dead body in , according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The body was found by employees of the Crops of Engineers four miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp, west of Barlett, Iowa.

The body was that of an unidentified white woman, the release stated. Authorities don’t know the age of the woman.

The body was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for a forensic autopsy, where they will work to identify the woman and determine a cause of death.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa DCI at 712-322-1585.