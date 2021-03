LITTLE WALL LAKE, IOWA (WHO) — The body of an ISU student has been recovered from Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County on Monday morning.

Five members of the ISU crew team were aboard a boat when it capsized on the lake on Sunday. Three of the people on the boat were able to swim to safety, a fourth person drowned. Authorities have not released the names of any of the people aboard the boat.

