DES MOINES, IOWA — The body of an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the Des Moines River earlier this week has been recovered, nearly 48 hours after she was last seen.

Police say the girl was playing on an inflatable raft in the river on Wednesday evening when she went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The children were swimming in a bend of the river just behind the Deer Ridge apartment complex. Her body was found just downstream from that area just after Noon on Friday.

The girl’s name has not been released.