Body of Iowa man found in Missouri River in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Iowa man who went missing following a boating accident last month on the Missouri River has been found in southeastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cass County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report Monday night of a body found in the river just south of Plattsmouth.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Steven Delayne Sears of Council Bluffs, Iowa. An autopsy has been ordered.

Sears had been reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa. Another man in the boat that capsized in that accident was able to swim to shore.