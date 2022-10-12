WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment.

Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road on Tuesday morning after someone reported killing a person and disposing of their body in a pond behind the West Des Moines Public Library. West Des Moines Fire & EMS and the Iowa DNR launched boats to conduct sonar searches of the pond and deployed divers. No evidence of a body in the water was found.

That is because the report of the murder and dumping of the body were lies. West Des Moines Police have arrested 26-year-old Mason Kiefer and charged him with 3rd Degree Harassment after determining his claims were a ‘fictitious report.