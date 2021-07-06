Body found in freezer in vacant Fort Dodge building

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating after the body of a Fort Dodge man was found inside the freezer area at a vacant building over the weekend.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, information came in around 2:00 p.m. July 3 about an unresponsive male in a vacant building at 140 South 25th Street.

The address is the site of a former restaurant, and police say since it has closed, the building has become an area where homeless individuals would sometimes visit in order to seek shelter.

The body of a man, later identified as 56-year-old Terry Brogan, was located by officials in an area that was once the freezer for the closed restaurant. There were no immediate signs of foul play but police are continuing to investigate the death.

If you have information about the death, contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424.