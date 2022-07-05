VAN METER, Iowa (WHO) – The body of a man was found Tuesday morning.

Officials said a man fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, and his body has been recovered.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard confirmed the body was located Tuesday morning. No other details were released immediately, but a large law enforcement presence was seen at the access to the Raccoon River just north of the Casey’s in Van Meter.

Emergency crews were originally called to an area near Van Meter on Sunday afternoon after a man on an inner tube fell into the water and disappeared. Crews searched the river until dark Sunday and resumed their search on Monday.

The man’s name has not been released by officials.